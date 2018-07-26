PML(N) Abdul Rauf Mughal wins PP-58 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League candidate Abdul Rauf Mughal has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-58, Gujranwala –Viii by securing 44,232 votes.
According to unofficial results announced by Election Commission, Pakistan PTI candidate S.A Hameed stood second by getting 28,503 votes while TLP- Candidate Tahir Naqash Khan third position by securing 7,196 votes.
Voter turnout was recorded at 48.16%.
