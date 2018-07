ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q)’s senior leader Ajmal Khan Wazir and Fiza Junejo, the daughter of former Prime Minister Muhammad Khan Junejo Wednesday formally joined Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

According to PTI Central Media Department, both the leaders met PTI chief Imran Khan and expressed full trust on PTI leadership and its election manifesto.