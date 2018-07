ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidate Zeeshan Rafiq has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-42 Sialkot-VIII by securing 52,562 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tahreek -i- Insaf candidate Chaudhry Sadaqat Ali stood second by getting 30,036 votes. The third position was grabbed by Independent candidate Zia Hayee with 17,944 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 54.87%.