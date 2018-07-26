PML-N’s Main Najeeb Ud Din wins NA-173 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Mian Najeeb Ud Din Awaisi of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Mian Najeeb Ud Din Awasi has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-173 Bahawalput-IV by securing 86,142 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Khateeja Aamir stood second by getting 60,211 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakistan People Party Parliamentarian candidate Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassam Gillani with 44,892 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 56.02%.