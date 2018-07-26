PML-N’s Ghazali Saleem Butt wins PP-145 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidate Ghazali Saleem Butt has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-145 Lahore-II by securing 47,344 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s candidate Malik Muhammad Asif Javed stood second by getting 27,912 votes. The third position was grabbed by Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan candidate Muhammad Ghafoor with 13,137 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 51.32%.