PML-N’s credit for leading restoration of judiciary movement:Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had credit for leading a movement for restoration of the judiciary in the past.

The PML-N would now lead another movement for justice in the country, he said talking to a private news channel.

PML-N would not take any unconstitutional step but it was right of every political party to lead a movement, he said.

Despite having reservations, he said, the PML-N had implemented decision of the Supreme Court against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N had expressed its reservations on the court verdict before the people of the country as well, he said.

Tariq Fazal said, Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Asif Ali Zardari wanted to gain popularity by giving remarks against the PML-N leadership.

To a question, he said the initiative of registration of seminaries in the country was taken under the National Action Plan and lot of work was done in this regard.