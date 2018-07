ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Chudhary Aramghan Subhani has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-72 Sialkot-I by securing 129,041 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Fardos Ashiq of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stood second by securing 91,393 votes and Tehreek Labaik Pakistan Syed Abbas Ali Shah grabbed third position with 19,731 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded 58.11%.