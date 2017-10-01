PML-N’s Central Executive Committee to meet on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP): A meeting of the Central Executive
Committee of PML-N will be held here in Punjab House at 11 am on
Monday.
According to spokesman of PML-N Dr. Asif Kirmani, the first
meeting of Central General Council of PML-N would also be held on
October 2, at 2:30 pm in Convention Centre Islamabad.
The second meeting of Central General Council would be held on
October 3, at 10 am in Convention Centre and new President of
PML-N would be elected in it.
