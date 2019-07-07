PML-N’s bosses habitual in stagging fake dramas: Firdous

SIALKOT, July 7 (APP)::Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said the government would use every channel to unearth culprits involved in the video for its logical end.

The PML-N’s bosses were habitual in staging such fake dramas for their personal gains and damaging the national institutions, she said this while talking to different delegations here.

She said vote of no confidence against the Senate chairman would be fizzled out as the opposition was trying to conquer a small province for its lust.

Dr Firdous said the PTI-led government had focused its special attention on strengthening the national economy on top priority basis.