PML-N’s Azhar Abbas wins PP-269 election

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidate Azhar Abbas has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-269 Muzaffargarh-II by securing 28,293 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf candidate Ghulam Murtaza Raheem stood second by getting 24,011 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakistan people’s Party Parliamentarians candidate Mehr Arshad Ahmed Khan by getting 19,347 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 62.72%.