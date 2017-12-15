PML-N would win general elections on performance:Tahira Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb Friday said that the government would win next general elections 2018 on the basis of its performance.

The PML-N government had delivered in the four years and overcame major challenges which were being faced in 2013, she said talking to PTV.

She said law and order situation had worsened and power loadshedding was at its peak when the PML-N government came into power.

The government with its hard work and effective measures, managed to address the issues, she said adding that power plants were established to overcome power loadshedding in the country.

The PML-N MNA said that peace was restored from Karachi to Khyber and armed forces of Pakistan played significant role in it.

Tahira Aurangzeb said the people of the country had right to bring change in the government through votes in the elections.

To a question, she said, to ensure holding of general elections on time, delimitations bill should be passed from the Senate at earliest.

She said PML-N government had started many development projects and it was our priority to complete them within stipulated time.