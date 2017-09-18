ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): Minister of State for Interior
Talal Chaudhry Monday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)
government was working on bigger agenda to introduce reforms in
the system.
Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N had also
led a movement for the restoration of the judiciary.
The minister of state said the PML-N wanted to further
strengthen judiciary and other institutions in the country.
All political parties would be invited in ‘grand dialogue’
called by the government, he said.
He said all institutions were demonstrating maturity however
there was always a room for improvement and the government was
working on it.
Talal Chaudhry said the PML-N had always adopted the way
of law and the constitution.
PML-N working on bigger agenda to introduce reforms: Talal
ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): Minister of State for Interior