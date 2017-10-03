PML-N workers elected Nawaz Sharif as party President: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Minister for Capital Administration
and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on
Tuesday said the workers and supporters of Pakistan Muslim
League-Nawaz (PML-N) elected Nawaz Sharif as party President.
Workers of political parties were now deciding about their
party President and Chairman, he said talking to a private news
channel.
The minister said former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif had leaded his party and the governments with effective
manner in the past.
He said Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for having an Iqama
but not on corruption charges. No corruption was proved against
the former prime minister on Panama Papers, he added.
Replying to a question, he said politicians who joined
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) recently were not in line with
the ideology of PTI chief Imran Khan, instead they just want party
ticket for elections.
