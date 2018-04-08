PML-N worked hard for welfare of people: CM

LAHORE, Apr 08 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the PML-N government had worked hard for the welfare and development of people for a long time.

He said public would decide the extent to which we have served the nation, we have worked hard day and night for progress and development of the province.

He added with the support of public in coming elections we will bury the negative politics of the

PTI forever.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed these views while addressing a large public gathering in Kamaliya on Sunday.

He said there was not any ambiguity left now after the statement of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that the PTI had voted for the PPP in senate elections, adding that strengthening of the PML-N means fortifying Pakistan and once Pakistan was strong economically by overcoming poverty and unemployment

no one would ever dare to insult Pakistani passport.

The chief minister said supreme development work being done in Pakistan under the vibrant leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the past five years was matchless and exemplary

in the country’s history.

In 2013, when the Pakistan Muslim League-N came into power, there was darkness due to electricity shortage every where. Our government had completed electricity projects of thousands of

megawatts in the last five years with the investment of billion of rupees,which were generating electricity for the whole Pakistan. In 2011, electricity used to remain missed for 22 hours minimum while now there is electricity in summer as well, he said.

Reconstruction of DHQ Toba Tek Singh Hospital was underway and the system was being run with information technology in this district hospital. High quality medicines were being provided free of charge in government hospitals, he said.

Talking about the efforts of the PML-N government to eliminate the power crisis, the CM said that federal and Punjab governments had planted gas power plants of 3600 megawatt at Bhakhi, Baluki and Haveli Bahadur Shah while 1320 megawatt coal power plant had been completed in Sahiwal with the

investment of Chinese government. Also 1320 megawatt of coal power plant at Port Qasim Karachi with the investment of China, is functional now.

In the last five and a half years, the Punjab Educational Education Endowment Fund had provided educational scholarships to the poor, underprivileged and orphans, he added.

He said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab government had provided farmers with fertilizer at half cost and the subsidy of billions of rupees for electricity of tube wells. It was first time in the history of Pakistan that small farmers were given interest-free loans worth billions of rupees.

He said that the opponents who are opposing our activities, are the ones who did not even like to shake hand with people in their provinces.