PML-N Women Parliamentarians call on PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): A delegation of PML-N Women
Parliamentarians called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
at PM’s chamber in National Assembly on Monday.
PML-N Women Parliamentarians apprised the Prime Minister
about issues pertaining to their respective constituencies.
The Prime Minister assured facilitation with regards to
development schemes being undertaken in their constituencies
and stated that the government was focusing on gender
mainstreaming in all sectors.
