PML N wins all phases of local bodies elections: CM

LAHORE, Dec 23 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said all phases of local bodies elections have been completed satisfactorily.

He said like general elections, the Muslim League N has won at every

level which is a result of selfless service to the masses.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting here on Friday

which reviewed matters regarding local bodies system.

The Chief Minister said the PML N government led by Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was serving the masses sincerely and honestly. He said that negative politics of allegations could not compete with politics of public service and transparency.

He said provision of the best services to people was pivot of politics

of the PML N. He added that local bodies institutions were an effective system of resolving problems of citizens at the local level.

He said local bodies electoral process had been completed which would

help resolve problems of people, adding that setting up of local bodies institution will further accelerate the process of development.

The CM said local bodies representatives would have to come

up to expectations of people and make public service their mission. He added that they will have to use their power for the provision of the best services to the citizens.

Shehbaz Sharif said besides power and responsibility, a system of check and balance was also necessary, adding that collective efforts were needed for progress of the province and prosperity of the masses.

Provincial Ministers Mansha Ullah Butt, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Yawar

Zaman, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Members National Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Mehr Ishtiaq Ahmed, the chief secretary, additional chief secretary, secretaries of concerned departments and

senior officials attended the meeting while the chairman Planning and Development participated through video link.