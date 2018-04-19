PML-N to win upcoming elections in Sindh also: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Apr 19 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N President and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said the PML-N will achieve success in the upcoming election in Sindh

also and the journey of development will be extended to the whole

of Pakistan including Sindh and its provincial headquarters, Karachi.

He was talking to Sherazi Brothers belonging to the PML-N Sindh,

who called on him here on Thursday.

Shehbaz Sharif said individual approach was unsuitable for national development and they should adopt a collective approach to move the country forward. “Pakistan will move forward when we will work hard. Progress in a province does not show development in the whole of the country and Pakistan will move forward rapidly when other provinces will also move along in the journey of development,” he added.

During the meeting, Sherazi brothers reposed confidence in the leadership of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. They paid tribute to the Punjab chief minister for taking great steps for public welfare and development in the province. They said that Shehbaz Sharif had totally changed Lahore and the whole of the province with his continuous hard work.

“The people of Sindh are fond of your wonderful vision of public service and hard work as you have selflessly served the people in your province. Shehbaz Speed is not Punjab Speed but, in fact, Pakistan Speed and a new history has been written by him by completing development projects well before time,” they added.

Those who called on the chief minister included Minister of State for National Food Security Syed Ayaz Ali Sherazi, former MNA Syed Shafqat Hussain Sherazi, Syed Riaz Shah Sherazi and President PML-N Thatha Haji Muhammad Hanif.