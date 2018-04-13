PML-N to win next general election with majority: Maryam

SIALKOT, Apr 13 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Friday said the PML-N would win the next general election with majority.

Addressing a social media convention here at Maharaja Road, she said attempts were made to minus Nawaz Sharif from national politics, but he was getting more popular among the people. Nawaz Sharif was removed as prime minister thrice, but nobody could remove him from the people’s hearts.

She recalled dictator Pervez Musharraf used to claim that he would expel Nawaz Sharif from politics forever, but he (Nawaz) still ruled the hearts of people, who loved him.

Criticising the findings of Joint Investigation Team (JIT), she said JIT head Wajid Zia had admitted in the courts that all the allegations levelled against former prime minister were false.

She said the decision to hold Nawaz Sharif ineligible for holding any public office was not the first one, as the elected representatives in the past had also met the same fate. She termed it injustice to the voters, saying the time had now changed as the people would restore the sanctity of the vote.

Maryam said conspirators did not know that Nawaz would not bow down before them. Nawaz obeyed the court orders and appeared in courts whenever he was summoned.

Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan, she asked as why he had sold his party’s Senate votes to the Pakistan Peoples Party, whose leader Asif Zardari publicly admitted the fact that the PTI leader had sold his votes to him.

She alleged Imran Khan told a lie before the Supreme Court about his Bani Gala property.

PML-N workers continued chanting slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and the party.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Members of the National Assembly Armughan Subhani, Iftikhar-ul-Hassan and Zahid Hamid, Member of the Punjab Assembly Tariq Subhani, PML-N leaders and a large number of party workers were present on the occasion.