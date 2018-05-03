PML-N to win next election based on performance; Deserters to bear loss: PM

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will bag victory in upcoming general election just on the basis of its performance during the ongoing stint.

In an interview with Pakistan Television, the prime minister said the party had strong candidates in all the constituencies to contest next polls. It was their personal decision who had deserted the party but they will have to bear the loss like others in the past.

He said despite all notions, the government was about to complete its term.

He said after he assumed the office of prime minister, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif never dictated him however, the government was toeing his vision of national development.

To a question, he said every political party must be given level playing field for the election but the judicial activism, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) proceedings and cases in the accountability courts were impacting the government functions.

About his meeting with Chief Justice of Pakistan, he said he had apprised him about the prevailing situation when the

government officers were reluctant to take any decision.

Asked about the decision by Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to contest from three constituencies, he hoped that former interior minister would contest poll on PML-N ticket and would succeed too.

Regarding the caretaker prime minister he said few names were being discussed to shortlist a person who is a political and undisputed. He however, stressed that the decision should be made at the parliamentary level without letting it go to the election commission.

Asked about the 11-point agenda by Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan, the prime minister said one should ask them as how much they had implemented these points in the PTI- run Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

When asked as why Miftah Ismail, a non-elected person, was selected to present the budget, the prime minister said constitutionally, it was not wrong, though it had never been practiced earlier. He said it was Miftah Ismail who had prepared the

budget, so he was supposed to present and defend the same.

To another query, Prime Minster Abbasi said the federal government had presented the budget for the whole fiscal 2018-19 and the next government would be free to revise it as per its priorities.

Prime Minister Abbasi ruled out the impression that the government had surpassed the limit of foreign loans and said it stood at 62 percent of the GDP, however the government was striving to bring it below 60 percent.

He said except very few, the states could not run their affairs without foreign loans which were paid back with the increase in exports following the growth of the economy.

He said as rupee had been brought to its actual value, the exports were on rise and the economy was growing.

He viewed that the economic growth could have touched 6.5 percent mark had there been no incidences of Panama or sit-ins.

About frequent increase in oil prices, the prime minister said no country could subsidize petrol otherwise it would have to take loans to bridge the gap. However, he said the oil prices in Pakistan were still 30 percent lower than the Indian market.

To a question, he hoped that the budget will be passed smoothly and assured the opposition that the government would incorporate their positive proposals in the document.

About the performance of sick public sector units, the prime minister said the governments could never run businesses. He said currently the PIA’s liabilities had soared to Rs 500 billion which was Rs 100 billion above the whole annual expenditures of the country’s government.

Rejecting the opposition’s criticism, the prime minister said the government had offered all including Sindh government, PIA union or pilots’ association to take over the PIA and turn it into profit-earning entity.

Regarding the FATA reforms, he said it required the constitutional amendment and the exclusive reforms committee had convened the meeting of parliamentary party leaders on Monday to apprise them on the roadmap.

Asked about the sudden increase in the load-shedding, the prime minister said the supply had been reduced following the water shortage and technical issues with some power units; however hoped the situation would be overcome soon.

He explained the government had added above 10,000 MW to national grid, however the technical difficulties will remain there. The areas having excessive power theft would also face the power outages otherwise the government would have to bear the loss which could even soar to Rs 250 billion.

To another question, the prime minister said Khawaja Muhammad Asif had challenged high court’s decision of his disqualification in Supreme Court and in case he did not get relief, the government would appoint anyone else as foreign minister.

He said contrary to past, the incumbent government had successfully defended the country’s position and sovereignty to protect the country from diplomatic isolation.

About Afghan issue, the prime minister said Afghan government had finally accepted Pakistan’s longstanding stance that Afghan issue must be resolved by Afghans and Pakistan could only facilitate the dialogue process.

About the Kashmir issue, the prime minister said Indian government was perturbed over the escalation of the situation by local Kashmiri people. However, he reiterated that Pakistan would continue pressing the world community to force India implement the UN resolutions on Kashmir issue.