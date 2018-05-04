PML-N to win 2018 polls with more margin than 2013 election: PM

NARH (Kahuta), May 4 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday expressed his confidence that with an exceptional performance over the past five years in government, the PML-N would win with a bigger margin in the 2018 general election than that of 2013 polls.

“Wherever you go you will find development projects like motorways, roads, highways, power and gas projects, schools, hospitals etc initiated by the PML-N government and have been completed or were near completion,” the prime minister said while speaking at a public gathering here.

The prime minister said the development work carried out during the tenure of present government had no precedent in the country’s history, adding that the PML-N had entered the election arena with the same spirit.

“It is the people who make a decision [in election] and not anyone else,” he said and added the continuity of democracy was a must for progress of the country and welfare and prosperity of its people.

The prime minister said it was only the PML-N and the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who served the country and made it sovereign.

He was pretty confident that as they had served the country and strengthened its economy, the decision of masses in the July 2018 election would Insha Allah lead to victory of PML-N.

“Against whom we are confronted with politically today, they are not doing the politics of decency,” he said and added politics of blame game would not succeed. Only the politics of decency would prevail which he said they were following.

The prime minister said the PML-N government had fulfilled all the promises made with the area people and added the journey of progress would continue.

Referring to the area of Kahuta, which was his constituency, the prime minister said it was an area of martyrs and Ghazis and the people of that area, particularly the youth were very brave and fearless who never turned their back.

The prime minister said he started his political journey from that area and after the passage of 30 years people loved him and the PML-N, and elected him frequently.