PML-N will again succeed in elections on basis of its performance: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): Minister of Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday claimed that PML-N will once again succeed in 2018 elections on the basis of its performance.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said no one will be allowed to play with future of the country.

There are few opposition parties who are in state of tension by the developments taking place in the country and want to halt the process of country’s progress, he said.