ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration
and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday said
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) wanted transparent accountability
without any discrimination.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the Joint Investigation
Team (JIT) report was biased and partial so the PML-N would challenge it.
He said the leadership of PML-N believe in supremacy of law and
constitution as well as in fair accountability and presented itself before
the JIT despite reservations.
The minister said the PML-N had rejected all contents of the JIT
report and our legal team would challenge it in the Supreme Court.
Replying to a question, he said a case was registered against Pakistan
Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan and he had been delaying submitting answer
in Election Commission of Pakistan from last three years.
PML-N wants transparent accountability without discrimination: Tariq
