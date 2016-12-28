PML-N wants to promote parliamentary politics: Marvi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP): Minister of State, Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon Wednesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government wanted to promote parliamentary politics in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the Parliament was a right forum to address the national issues.

She said the present government was evolving consensus on national issues through Parliamentary forum.

She said the PML-N government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was working utmost national interest and resolving the issues being facing by the country and masses.

All the national institutions were effectively working for prosperity and uplift of the country under their domain, Marvi Memon said.