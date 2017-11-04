LAHORE, Nov 04 (APP):Federal Minister for Defence and
Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday said the PML-N government had strengthened the national institutions and
wanted supremacy of the constitution in the country.
He said this after inaugurating the Sui gas project in
Esan village near Sharaqpur Sharif.
The minister said that many MNA’s and MPA’s in this
constituency came but none of them paid attention to resolve
the problems of the people of this area in past. He said as
the PML-N came into power, roads, electricity and sewerage
related matters of this area got resolved.
He said the PML-N government believed in serving the people
without any discrimination.
He said today’s Pakistan was far much better than it was
in 2013 adding that terrorism had reduced to large extent and
by February there would be 3000 to 3500 megawatts surplus
electricity in the system.
The minister further said with the grace of Allah Almighty,
the PML-N would win general election 2018 with a thumping
majority.
Rana Tanveer said that institutions in the country were
ruined during Musharraf and PPP governments and added that it
was PML-N which revived the institutions.
In the history of the country all mega projects had been
launched by the PML-N government but unfortunately some elements
always hindered the progress of the country through sit-ins,
protests and baseless allegations, he added.
He said PTI chairman Imran Khan should focus on the
development of Kyber Pakthunkhwa for which people gave vote
to his party.
PML-N wants supremacy of law, constitution in country: Rana Tanveer
LAHORE, Nov 04 (APP):Federal Minister for Defence and