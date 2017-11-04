PML-N wants supremacy of law, constitution in country: Rana Tanveer

LAHORE, Nov 04 (APP):Federal Minister for Defence and

Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday said the PML-N government had strengthened the national institutions and

wanted supremacy of the constitution in the country.

He said this after inaugurating the Sui gas project in

Esan village near Sharaqpur Sharif.

The minister said that many MNA’s and MPA’s in this

constituency came but none of them paid attention to resolve

the problems of the people of this area in past. He said as

the PML-N came into power, roads, electricity and sewerage

related matters of this area got resolved.

He said the PML-N government believed in serving the people

without any discrimination.

He said today’s Pakistan was far much better than it was

in 2013 adding that terrorism had reduced to large extent and

by February there would be 3000 to 3500 megawatts surplus

electricity in the system.

The minister further said with the grace of Allah Almighty,

the PML-N would win general election 2018 with a thumping

majority.

Rana Tanveer said that institutions in the country were

ruined during Musharraf and PPP governments and added that it

was PML-N which revived the institutions.

In the history of the country all mega projects had been

launched by the PML-N government but unfortunately some elements

always hindered the progress of the country through sit-ins,

protests and baseless allegations, he added.

He said PTI chairman Imran Khan should focus on the

development of Kyber Pakthunkhwa for which people gave vote

to his party.

