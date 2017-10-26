PML-N wants justice in Sharif’s family case : Talal

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):State Minister for Interior, Talal Chaudhry Thursday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government wants justice in Sharif family’s case through fair and transparent investigations.

Speaking at the Judicial Complex before the hearing of Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar case, he said that the tone of party leaders have become harsh due to the constant injustices they are facing.

Minister said, “We always follow the rule of law and resented ourselves before courts”.

Talal Chaudhry said the opponents will face major surprises in the next general elections.

He said, “I already said Nawaz Sharif isn’t going; instead, he is coming.”

The PML-N representative said that there should be prevailed the supremacy of law in the country.

Chaudhry called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman as an absconder from anti-terrorism court and Election Commission of Pakistan.

PML-N leader said that his party would not let the vision of former president General Pervaiz Musharraf to be implemented in the country.

He said it is the right of the ex- prime minister Nawaz Sharif to appeal for trail in the courts as like other citizens so nobody can restrict him to get justice in his case.

PML-N govt had cooperated with Joint Investigation Team (JIT) despite reservations on its investigation procedures, he mentioned.

“We had reservations regarding the Panama Papers case from the start of the proceedings as all this has done to defame Sharif Family,” he added.

While appreciating the efforts of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, he said we won NA-120 elections due to her arduous struggle.