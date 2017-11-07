PML-N united under Nawaz Sharif leadership:Mohsin

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha Tuesday said there was no rift in Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and the party was united under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Party workers and members of national and provincial assemblies of PML-N had complete trust in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and rumors of any division in the party were baseless, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif despite having reservations, implemented decision of the Supreme Court.

Nawaz Sharif was facing process of accountability as he had passed through the process in the past as well, he said.

He said no corruption was proved against Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers case and he was disqualified on having a Iqama.

Mohsin said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had worked with great commitment to resolve major issues of the country including power load-shedding.