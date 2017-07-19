PML-N united under leadership of PM Nawaz Sharif: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP): Minister for Planning and Development
Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was united under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
We expect Panama Papers decision would be in favour of the prime
minister, he said while talking to a private news channel.
He said economy and law and order situation of the country was at
worse in 2013, but with the untired efforts of the PML-N government, country has turned around.
There has been improvement in every sector in the four years and its
credit go to visionary leadership of PML-N, he said.
A political crisis at this time could be harmful for the country,
he said.
He alleged that some political actors were creating uncertainty
with the help of their supporters like they did in the past by staging
dharna I.
Ahsan Iqbal said that conspiracy was being hatched to send elected
democratic government home.
