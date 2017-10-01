PML-N united under dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif: Mohsin Ranjha

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for Information
and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha Sunday said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
was most popular leader who ruled hearts of masses and the party was
united under his dynamic leadership.
Talking to a private news channel, he said former prime minister
Nawaz Sharif had given many sacrifices to strengthen the party.
He said only politicians were presenting themselves for accountability
in respect of the institutions but dictator humiliated the institutions.
Mohsin Ranjha said three times elected prime minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif despite having reservations, was part of the investigations and
extending his full cooperation.
Laws were made in the past by dictators to use against
politicians and such laws should be removed from the constitutions
through the Parliament, he added.
He said it was being speculated by our opponents after the Supreme
Court decision on Panama Papers case that the party would be divided but it
remained their wish and the entire party was united.
He said PML-N had won majority of by-elections held during the
Panama Papers case and even after the SC decision.
Victory of Kalsoom Nawaz in NA-120 by-election was evidence of party’s
credibility among people, he added.
