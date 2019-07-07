PML-N trying to undermine national institutions: Firdous

SIALKOT, July 7 (APP)::Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was trying to create chaos in the country for political gains.

Addressing a news conference here, she said the former ruling party was responsible for the current price hike as its leadership had committed massive corruption and used national resources for their personal benefit.

The hue and cry being made by some political elements was aimed at diverting the people’s attention from their corruption, she added.