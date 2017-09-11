PML-N tops political parties with 43 victories in by elections of 97 constituencies

PESHAWAR, Sept 11 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is far ahead from other political parties by winning 43 seats in by elections for 97 constituencies after 2013 general elections, showing a clear sign of people’s overwhelming trust and confidence in the policies of the party.

As per the record of Election Commission of Pakistan, by elections were

held on 97 constituencies including 34 for National Assembly and 63 for Provincial Assemblies.After 2013 general elections in which PMLN has won 43 seats, showing its clear margin of popularity against other political parties. Pakistan People’s Party and PTI achieved second position by winning 16 seats each.

The other political parties including MQM clinched nine seats,

independent 7, JUI 3 whereas ANP, National Party and Pakhtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PkMAP) secured victory on one seat each.

The by-election were held on 34 seats of national assembly in which

PML-N arose triumph with a victory on 15 seats followed by PTI with six, five by PPP, three by MQM, two by independent and one each by ANP, JUI and PKMAP.

In all the provinces, by elections were contested on 63 constituencies

in which PML-N won 28 seats followed by PPP with 11 seats, PTI 10, MQM six, two by JUI, five by independent and one by National Party.

In Punjab, by elections were held on 32 provincial constituencies in

which PML-N clinched victory on 23 seats followed by PTI with 5, two by PPP and independents grabbed two seats.

In Sindh, electoral contest was held for 14 provincial constituencies in

which eight constituencies were secured by PPP and six by MQM.

In KP, by elections were contested for 11 seats in which five won by

PTI, two each by PML-N and independents while PPP and JUI bagged one seat each.

In Balochistan, PML-N got majority by winning three seats, one each by JUI-F, National Party and independent against total six seats contested.