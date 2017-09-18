PML-N top winner in 4 years by-polls with 16 NA, 27 PA seats

LAHORE, Sept 18 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) remained

leading political party by winning 16 National Assembly and 27 provincial assembly seats in by-elections during last four years, leaving far behind all other opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to data given by the Election Commission of Pakistan, PTI

secured its second position by grabbing 6 National Assembly and 9 provincial assembly seats while Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian

(PPPP) got third position by winning 5 National Assembly and 12 provincial assembly seats during a period of May 2013 to August 2017.

Similarly, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) grabbed 3

national assembly seats, Awami National Party (ANP) 1, Pashtunkhawa

Milli Party 1, JUI-F 1, while independent candidates achieved

two seats of national assembly.

In provincial assembly competition, MQM grabbed 2

provincial assembly seats, ANP, JUI-F and

National Party achieved 1 seat each.

Major competition were seen some of the constituencies

including NA-1 Peshawer where Alhaj Ghulam Ahmad Bilour of ANP

remained successful with 34,386, NA-19 Haripur where PML-N’s

Babar Nawaz defeated PTI’s candidate Dr Raja Amir Zaman with a

huge margin grabbing 137,227 votes, NA-48 Islamabad, where Asad

Umar of PTI got success with 48,073 votes, NA-149 where from

Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, an independent candidate (with the

support of PTI) remained successful, Muhammad Ali

Rashid of MQM secured NA-254 with huge margin for MQM and NA-

154, where top leader of the PTI Jahangir Khan Tareen defeated

PML-N’s Siddiq Baloch.

PML-N candidate Begum Kulsoom Nawaz retained her

husband’s NA-120 Lahore seat by defeating PTI’s Dr Yasmeen

Rashid in the by-election amid extraordinary competition.

Earlier, the most interesting battle of NA-122 went in favour

of PML-N’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq who with a small margin defeated

PTI’s central leader Abdul Aleem Khan.

PML-N’s total NA seats were: NA-120, NA-68, NA-71, NA-83,

NA-103, NA-129, NA-69, NA-137, NA-108, NA-19, NA-122, NA-153,

NA-101, NA-267, NA-63, NA-162.

PTI’s total NA seats:

NA-5, NA-13, NA-25, NA-27, NA-48 and NA-154.

PPP; NA-177, NA-235, NA-237, NA-218, N-258.

MQM; NA-254 and NA-246.

Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party: NA-262.

Independent; NA-149 and NA-144.

It may be mentioned here that PTI could not win any NA

seat after the first by-polls after the General Elections 2013

except NA-154 Lodhran where Jehangir Khan Tareen defeated

PML-N.

On the other hand, PML-N secured all its seats including

NA-122, NA-137, NA-153 and NA-101 and grabbed a huge victory

in Local Body Polls in Punjab, clean swept in AJK elections

and GB polls.