ISLAMABAD, April 21 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr
Musadik Malik Friday said the people will vote Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), in the next general election on the basis of welfare and development projects.
The PML-N government had come into power through the support
and votes of the people, he talking to a private news channel said.
He said those who will perform and give service to the
people would win the next general election.
He said Pakistan Peoples Party could not deliver well
in Thar and other areas of Sindh.
He said the PML-N government after coming into power
had taken the steps for Thar and invested a huge amount for
healthcare and other projects.
Dr Musadik Malik said a big amount was also be spent on
Port Qasim projects while a green line public transport system
was given by the federal government.
PML-N to win next election on welfare, development projects: Musadik
