PML-N to win next election: Bosan

MULTAN, May 6 (APP): Federal Minister for National Food

Security & Research, Haji Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan claimed

that PML-N would win next general election on the basis of

its performance.

He said that his party would come into power with the

votes of masses in 2018 election.

He expressed these views while holding an open court

at UC-86. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N was playing

an exemplary role in strengthening democracy in the country.

Bosan said that they had always served the masses and

this practice would continue.

Chairman UC-86 Jungle Kalran Wala, Malik Hameed Obhaya

thanked the minister for giving mega uplift projects to the

constituency. He hoped that people of this area would get

benefit from these projects.

He listened to the problems of people and issued

on the spot orders to redress their grievances.