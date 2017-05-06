MULTAN, May 6 (APP): Federal Minister for National Food
Security & Research, Haji Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan claimed
that PML-N would win next general election on the basis of
its performance.
He said that his party would come into power with the
votes of masses in 2018 election.
He expressed these views while holding an open court
at UC-86. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N was playing
an exemplary role in strengthening democracy in the country.
Bosan said that they had always served the masses and
this practice would continue.
Chairman UC-86 Jungle Kalran Wala, Malik Hameed Obhaya
thanked the minister for giving mega uplift projects to the
constituency. He hoped that people of this area would get
benefit from these projects.
He listened to the problems of people and issued
on the spot orders to redress their grievances.
PML-N to win next election: Bosan
MULTAN, May 6 (APP): Federal Minister for National Food