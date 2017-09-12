PML-N to win NA-120 election: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Sept 12 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry Tuesday said the people of NA-120 Lahore would give

their decision in favour of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

by voting for its candidate.

The by-election would prove to be a referendum against the

opponents as the PML-N being the favourite party of the people would

emerge victorious, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said survey reports conducted by independent

organizations were also indicating that majority of the people

would vote for Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.

He rejected the allegation by the opposition that state

machinery was being used in NA-120. The Pakistan Tehreek-

i-Insaf (PTI) leadership, he said, had in fact sensed their

defeat.

To a question, Tariq Fazal said former prime minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was not disqualified for corruption but

for having an ‘Iqama’. The PML-N had expressed its reservations

on the apex court’s decision and also filed review petitions,

he added.