PML-N to win NA-120 election: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Sept 12 (APP): Minister of State for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry Tuesday said the people of NA-120 Lahore would give
their decision in favour of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)
by voting for its candidate.
The by-election would prove to be a referendum against the
opponents as the PML-N being the favourite party of the people would
emerge victorious, he said talking to a private news channel.
The minister said survey reports conducted by independent
organizations were also indicating that majority of the people
would vote for Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.
He rejected the allegation by the opposition that state
machinery was being used in NA-120. The Pakistan Tehreek-
i-Insaf (PTI) leadership, he said, had in fact sensed their
defeat.
To a question, Tariq Fazal said former prime minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was not disqualified for corruption but
for having an ‘Iqama’. The PML-N had expressed its reservations
on the apex court’s decision and also filed review petitions,
he added.
