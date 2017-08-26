PML-N to win NA-120 bye-elections: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, Aug 26 (APP): Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said the Pakistan Muslim League-N would win upcoming NA-120 bye-elections, scheduled to be held on September 17.

Addressing a meeting of the PML-N local government representatives at the party Secretariat in Model Town, she launched the election campaign for her mother Kulsoom Nawaz.

She said that Nawaz Sharif was deposed only for not getting salary from his son, adding that he would become the prime minister for the fourth time with the support of people.

The PML-N is an organised party, she said and added that victory in NA-120 would be a victory of every worker of the party.

Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile Pervaiz Malik, Pervaiz Rasheed, Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan and Lahore Mayor Col (retd) Mubashir Javed were present at the meeting.