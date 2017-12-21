PML-N to win general elections on performance basis: Irfan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui Thursday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would win the next general elections on basis of its federal and Punjab government’s performance and prudent policies.

A number of development projects had been launched by the PML-N government, he said talking to a private news channel.

He categorically said, ”We do not want any confrontation and would launch an awareness movement for masses, not a long march or protest against anybody.”

Irfan Siddiqui said PML-N head Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had announced that his younger brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be the candidate for prime minister in the next general elections.

He said Shehbaz Sharif had always regarded and respected the decisions of his elder brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.