PML-N to win general election: Asif Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister

on Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani Thursday said Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had support of the people and

opponents were afraid that they would lose general election in 2018.

In a statement, he said the opponents would not be able to

compete with Pakistan Muslim League (N) in 2018 elections.

“We will defeat the opponents in the election of 2018.”

He said opponents had indulged in baseless allegations and

conspiracies against the federal government led by PML (N).

Those who broke and looted Pakistan were now claiming to be

innocent angels, he added.