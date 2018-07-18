PML-N to win elections on performance basis: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Dr Miftah Ismail Wednesday said his party would get votes on the basis of performance and prudent policies and would win the general election with majority.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government could not deliver in of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he alleged talking to a news channel.

He said PTI chief Imran Khan was claiming about providing immense jobs to unemployed youth and questioned that how many jobs PTI had provided to youth in the province.

He said PML-N’s government overcame power load shedding and executed many power plant projects, adding national economy was strengthened due to our policies.

Miftah Ismail stated that Grass Domestic Product (GDP) growth was enhanced to a great extent during the PML-N’s tenure.