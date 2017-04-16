PML-N to win 2018 elections with performance: Marriyum

FAISALABAD, April 16 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb in her interaction with the media at the Faisalabad Press club on Sunday said the PML-N’s government was trying to fulfill all the pledges it had made during the last elections and the country was now moving forward on path of progress and prosperity owing to prudent policies and concrete steps undertaken by it under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

She reiterated that in the coming elections people would vote for the

parties on the basis of their performance.

She informed the journalists that on the directive of the prime minister

an important legislation was being made for the safety, security and welfare of working journalists, including reporters, cameramen, DSNG operators and technical staff.

She said it was for the first time that measures were being taken

to provide legal cover to the rights of working journalists in consultation with all the stakeholders.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said like the world over, the government was starting training programmes for the working journalists across the country to enhance their professional skills and foreign training for them was also being contemplated.

The minister said the government was working to finalize Right to

Information Bill to facilitate the journalists in order to perform their duties in a proper way as it would help bridgeinformation gaps.

Giving a resume of the steps taken by the government tackling challenges in different spheres of the national life, she said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was the first to announce National Security Policy and build an anti-terrorism narrative.

A positive image of the country, she said, was projected internationally

as terrorist incidents had been considerably reduced after the launch of operation Zarb-e-Azb. The provinces also deserved credit in that regard, she added. She said there would be no compromise on national security.

Marriyum Auranzeb said the country was facing 16-18 hour power

load-shedding during the previous government tenure, due to which industries were being shifted abroad.

The incumbent government launched power generation projects, which were near completion and as per the PML-N promise, there would be no load-shedding by 2018, she added.

She said industrial sector had been exempted from load-shedding for the last two and a half years. The minister said Pakistan Stock Exchange was considered one of the leading stock exchanges in South Asia.

She said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a game changer and all the provinces were simultaneously working on its various projects. Some 65 countries would be connected through the CPEC with Gwadar port as its converging point.

The minister said decision of lifting gas moratorium had been taken due

to availability of more gas in the system. She said the prime minister had launched a healthcare programme in all the provinces, the largest one in Asia, for which registration had already started.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said montessori system was introduced for the first time in public sector schools in Islamabad. Some 200 modern buses were provided to many schools and colleges in the Capital.

She said infrastructure of educational institutions was being improved,

which included setting up computer and science laboratories.

She said target was set to enroll all school going children by 2018.

The minister urged the journalists to use their pen for constructive

criticism as it would serve the national interest.

Replying to a question, she said only eight out of 20 points of the

National Action Plan (NAP) were related to the federal government while the rest pertained to the provinces.

She said Pakistan was the only country where mobile SIMs were integrated with National Computerized Identity Cards.

To another question, the minister said the people had used the Panama

Papers issue for their politics, while the prime minister had given answers to questions relating to three generations.

The Panama issue was sub-judice and the court would decide the matter according to the law, she added. She said the prime minister’s position was clear on the issue. He even himself had requested the court to set up a commission for investigating the Panama leaks, she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the government would accept the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama case. She expressed deep sense of grief over the Mardan University incident, saying that the prime minister and the apex court had taken serious notice of a student’s murder by mob.

Earlier, addressing workers at the out house of District Council Toba

Tek Singh near Gojra, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PML-N government believedin serving the masses, establishing peace and stability, ensuring development and strengthening the national economy.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Khalid Javed Warraich, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Abdul Qayyum and notables of the area were also present on the occasion.

The minister said the government had successfully delivered and the

people would reject those elements, who were levelling baseless allegations against the prime minister, by re-electinghim in next general elections.

Marriyum said the PML-N government, after coming into power, took a

number of initiatives to cope with the challenges faced by the country and successfully countered the menace ofterrorism.

She said number of terror incidents in 2013 was 2,500, which were

eventually reduced to just 180.

She said the incumbent government was fulfilling all promises made by

the PML-N during last elections.

The minister said when the PML-N came into power, load-shedding was

being observed for 17 to 18 hours daily. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, immediately after taking oath of office, took decisions and initiated different projects in the energy sector which were now near completion.

She said the world was recognizing the importance of China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor, as it was a game-changer for the region. China and other countries had shown trust in Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his policies.

She said it was the prime minister, who had launched the biggest

healthcare programme in the country.

She said when the people of other provinces entered Punjab, they felt

how Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was serving the people of his province, which was evident from the progress and development there.

She said the federal government had given Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway and clean drinking water in Sindh, and a modern transport system in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, besides women colleges and universities across the country. She said the success of PML-N candidates in by-elections and local government elections showed people’s confidence in the party leadership.

She said the government was implementing a five-year training programme for journalists and assured the media men that journalists of Gojra Press Club would also be provided an opportunity to benefit from this policy initiative.

She also assured the Gojra Press Club members that their problems would be solved on priority basis. She promised to the PML-N workers that Mariam Nawaz would accompany her when she would visit Gojra next time.