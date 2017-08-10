PML-N to win 2018 election with thumbing majority: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would get victory in 2018 elections with a thumbing majority.

The PML-N was a big political party in the country and it

would come again in the next general elections, he said while

talking to a private news channel.

Those conspiring against the PML-N had failed in their designs

as Nawaz Sharif would come back as evident from increasing support of the people, he added.

Referring to the big gathering in Rawalpindi, he said the

local people had come out to welcome their leader Nawaz Sharif who was on his way to home in Lahore.

Expressing his reservations over the decision of apex court,

he said the thrice elected prime minister had been disqualified

for having an “Aqama”.

The people had been electing the PML-N since 1980, Khawaja Asif said.

To a question, he said Nawaz Sharif’s rally would pass

through Mandra, Sohawa, Kharian, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin and other constituencies and the people would give a rousing welcome to their leader.

“We have the seats in these areas and the people will come

out to express their sentiments, and emotions with their leader, ” the minister said.