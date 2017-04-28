PML-N to take legal action against Imran Khan: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (APP): Member National Assembly of

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Talal Chaudhry on Friday said

the government would take legal action against Imran Khan

regarding the alleged offer of Rs 10 billion.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said PML-N opponents

were doing politics of allegations but the government had

focused on developmental projects across the country.

He said holding public gathering was the right of every

political party and PML-N government had no fear in this regard.

Talal said PML-N had always respected the decisions of courts and Joint

Investigation Team (JIT) was formulated on the directives of the Supreme Court not as per desire of the PML-N government.

The MNA said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan

Peoples Party (PPP) were failed to deliver to the masses in their

respective areas where they were enjoying the power, adding

both the parties had disappointed their voters.

He said everyone was well aware of the performance of

previous government of PPP and corruption cases registered against

the government and ministers.