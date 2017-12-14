PML-N to present FATA reforms bill in NA

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Affairs Muhammad Tallal Chaudhary Thursday said that Federal Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) reforms bill would be presented in National Assembly (NA) by PML-N for its approval.

Talking to media persons outside the parliament, he said that every one giving his own view on National Assembly Speaker’s statement. Speaker’s role was neutral and all the members of political parties met him, he added.

He said that delimitation bill which had been passed by National Assembly now it was in senate for approval.

Tallal Chaudhary said that the political parties who were talking about the FATA reforms bill failed to introduce same reforms in their tenure.

He said that those who were creating hurdles in 2018 elections they were not fair to the country.

To a question, he said all four Chief Ministers were present in Council of Common Interest (CCI) meeting when delimitation bill was approved now they should convince their parties in this regard.