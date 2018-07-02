PML-N to maintain tradition of landslide triumph in Faisalabad, claims Rana Afzal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):Former State Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan on Monday claimed that Pakistan Muslim League (N), which emerged victorious five years back, would rewrite history by winning July 25 elections from Faisalabad. Faisalabad is a Division where PML-N had registered almost clean sweep triumph in 2013 general elections and it would repeat the same result on the basis of our performance, he said.

In an exclusive talk with APP, Rana Afzal, contesting on PML-N ticket in NA-110 Faisalabad, said his constituency has undergone a slight changes in recent delimitation process and added this constituency has witnessed 10 per cent area-wise change as it has reduced to 42 Union Councils (UCs) from 45 UCs. He claimed of the total 42 UCs representatives, PML-N is being supported by 39 UCs while representatives of remaining three UCs are in a fix because of party’s internal politics.

The veteran politician from the city of industries believed that such a self-assumed opposition would not affect his election result. “I have launched a joint election campaign and rallies along with colleagues contesting on provincial seats. We are highlighting national issues and developments taking place in the country,” he added.

Replying to a question regarding some media reports on his in-activeness in the constituency, the former Minister said he cannot be negligent from his constituency as the people voted him to become Member of National Assembly (MNA). However, being a member of various parliamentary committees and also State Ministership, “I could manage to visit my area on every weekend.”

When asked about current economic situation, Rana Afzal said the disqualification of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif resulted into fall of index at Karachi Stock Index while foreign investors also stepped out due to political uncertainty. PML-N has done a lot for betterment of the country as well the nation during its tenure, he said, hoping that on basis of our performance, the people would prefer and vote in our favour. He also highlighted issues including lack of facilities in schools, requirement of new schools and colleges for girls, overflowing drains and expressed commitment to address all these on priority. “Another issue is unemployment. I would take the industry on-board to create more and more jobs particularly for the youth of the area. New industries are being established while two automobile plants are under construction. These projects have potential to help create vacancies for employed youth,” he maintained.

Answering another question on the current political scenario, Rana Afzal said it is quite regrettable to see that the most experienced and practical political lot was being ignored against politically immature brass.