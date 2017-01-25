PML-N to hold workers convention on Jan 29: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Jan 25 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister, Ameer Muqam said that PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter would hold the workers convention on January 29.

He said this in a PML-N workers meeting held here Wednesday. He said

the workers of PML-N in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has rejected the politics of Dharnas, adding that joining of PML-N from other political parties is a proof of the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s popularity among the masses.

He said that PML-N would win next election on the basis of its

accomplishment and its charismatic leadership that has put the country on the way of progress and prosperity.

Ameer Muqam said that we do not believe in raising false slogans to distract people but sincere efforts to address the core issues confronted by a common man.