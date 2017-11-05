PML-N to go in general election under Nawaz Sharif leadership:Mushahid Ullah

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (APP): Minister for Climate Change Mushahid Ullah Khan Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would contest in 2018 general election under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif was supreme leader of the PML-N and the entire party was united under his dynamic leadership, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said those who wanted to see differences in the party and the Sharif family would be disappointed. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had worked with great commitment and resolved the challenges faced by the country in 2013, including terrorism, economy,energy crisis and law and order situation.

Mushahid Ullah said the PML-N had won maximum by-elections during last four years due to its popularity among the people.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was doing negative politics and using derogatory language against others. He had raised anti-corruption slogans, but had not taken action against corrupt elements present in his party, he alleged.

The PTI, he said, had failed to bring any ‘change’ in Khyber Pakthtunkhwa where they were in power. The party had been criticizing the metro bus service projects lin Punjab, but it had itself launched the same in KP, he added.

He said Imran Khan also owned an off-shore company and misused money collected for his cancer hospital but he never presented himself for accountability.

Imran Khan only attended public gatherings and staged sit-ins in four years but did nothing for the welfare of the masses, he added.

