PML-N to fulfil all development related promises by May 2018: Bosan

MULTAN, May 8 (APP): Federal Minister for national food security and research,Haji Sikandar Hayat Bosan said on Monday that government would complete its constitutional term and fulfil all the development related promises by May next. He said this at a ceremony held to mark supply of power and gas as well as sewerage schemes in union council 94, Chah Bootay Wala,stated a press release issued here.

Bosan said that 6400 Megawatts of power would be added to the national grid by November this year which would greatly improve power situation in the country.

Sikandar Bosan said that the government would continue to strengthen democracy in the country. He said that democracy can prosper only by bringing about positive change in the lifestyle of people and government was doing the needful to achieve set objectives.

He said that previous government may have benefitted the elite but the incumbent government was paying special attention to the well being of common man and for this reason it enjoys support of the majority.

Minister for national food security said that billions of rupees were being spent on people friendly development schemes in his constituency.

Chairman UC-94 Malik Mujahid Sandeela, chairman Rana Waheed Mustafa, vice chairman Haji Nazir Kurd, Kareem Nawaz, Malik Barkhurdar Buchcha, chairman Malik Mushtaq Kalru, also spoke on the occasion and appreciated federal government initiatives for development in their areas.