PML-N to form next govt: Hamza

LAHORE, Jul 04 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif held meetings with party ticket holders and senior leaders at Model Town secretariat here Wednesday.

Talking to them, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would defeat its political rivals in the upcoming general election.

He said the PML-N was the single popular party of the country and it would form the next government. He said the Muslim League-Nawaz government during its five years tenure had completed dozens of mega development projects in the country which was an ample proof of its selfless public service.

Hamza said holding fair, free and transparent polls was the only solution to strengthen the country.