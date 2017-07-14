PML-N to foil conspiracy being hatched to halt prosperity, democracy: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning and

Development Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said Pakistan Muslim League

Nawaz (PML-N) would foil any conspiracy being hatched to halt

prosperity, development and democracy in the country.

“We will fight the case in the courts to foil the nefarious

designs being made to derail the system, ” he said while talking

to a private news channel.

“Every person wants continuity in system for

progress and prosperity in the country, ” he said.

Commenting on Joint Investigation Team report, Ahsan Iqbal

said the report was controversial and “we will prove it in the

court.”

The prime minister would not resign on the basis of mere

allegations, he said.

To a question, he said Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) had

failed in the politics of Pakistan.

He said PTI chief could not defeat PML-N through

votes. The minister said Nawaz Sharif had assured to overcome

the problem of loadshedding by 2018 as several power projects

would be completed by that time.

He said work was in progress to add 10,000 megawatt

electricity in the national grid system.

To another question, he said the next general elections would

be conducted in time and PML-N would win the elections on the basis

of performance.

Replying to another question, Ahsan Iqbal said China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a mega project which would

bring revolution in the country.

He said India was involved in terrorism activities in

Balochistan. Some international forces were conspiring against the

CPEC and halting Pakistan for becoming economic power but these

forces would not succeed in their sinister designs, he said.