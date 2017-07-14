PML-N to foil conspiracy being hatched to halt prosperity, democracy: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning and
Development Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said Pakistan Muslim League
Nawaz (PML-N) would foil any conspiracy being hatched to halt
prosperity, development and democracy in the country.
“We will fight the case in the courts to foil the nefarious
designs being made to derail the system, ” he said while talking
to a private news channel.
“Every person wants continuity in system for
progress and prosperity in the country, ” he said.
Commenting on Joint Investigation Team report, Ahsan Iqbal
said the report was controversial and “we will prove it in the
court.”
The prime minister would not resign on the basis of mere
allegations, he said.
To a question, he said Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) had
failed in the politics of Pakistan.
He said PTI chief could not defeat PML-N through
votes. The minister said Nawaz Sharif had assured to overcome
the problem of loadshedding by 2018 as several power projects
would be completed by that time.
He said work was in progress to add 10,000 megawatt
electricity in the national grid system.
To another question, he said the next general elections would
be conducted in time and PML-N would win the elections on the basis
of performance.
Replying to another question, Ahsan Iqbal said China
Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a mega project which would
bring revolution in the country.
He said India was involved in terrorism activities in
Balochistan. Some international forces were conspiring against the
CPEC and halting Pakistan for becoming economic power but these
forces would not succeed in their sinister designs, he said.