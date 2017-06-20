PML-N to exercise legal course to get rights; Talal

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP): PML-N Member of the National
Assembly Talal Chaudhary Tuesday said the Pakistan Muslim
League-Nawaz (PML-N) would exercise every legal option to get
its due rights.
Talking to newsmen here after the announcement of decision
by the apex court on Hussain Nawaz’s application for stopping
video recording of the JIT proceedings, Talal Chaudhary said
the PML-N respected the court decision, however, it would decide
about its further legal course in the light of the rommendations
of its team of legal experts.
He said the constitution did not allow video recording
of proceedings by investigation agencies, which in some countries
was allowed through acts of their parliaments.
“We approached the apex court regarding our reservations
on the JIT, however, we respect the court decision,” he said,
adding that their lawyers would devise a strategy after reviewing
the verdict from different aspects.
Talal Chaudhary said the PML-N’s opponents wanted
confrontation among institutions but their desires would not
be fulfilled because the PML-N had great respect for the
constitution and institutions.
He said the PML-N stood firm on its stance from the
very first day and Hussain Nawaz used his constitutional
right by approaching the Supreme Court over the leakage of
his picture.
He said allegations were levelled against the government
and Sharif family about leakage of Hussain Nawaz’s picture.
He said the JIT, in its reply, informed the apex court
that an inquiry was conducted into the matter and the person
found reponsible had faced disciplinary action. He demanded
that name of the responsible persons should be disclosed.
Talal Chaudhry said unfortunately some persons, who had
remained involved in ridiculing the courts in the past, were
trying to portray themselves as court spokespersons. They
were the people, who, during the Musharraf regime, had demanded
court action through submitting an application.
He alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)
leaders had not accepted the court verdict declaring them
proclaimed offenders. They should first surrender themselves
to the state institutions and then talk of the supremacy of law.
“The inquiry is questionable where the complainant is a
proclaimed offender and the witness an NRO beneficiary,” he added.
