PML-N to emerge single largest party in 2018:Ranjha

SARGODHA,Apr 10 (APP): Federal parliamentary Secretary for

Information and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s government has achieved

success in economic and administrative fields.

Addressing a meeting of parliamentarians at district secretariat on

Monday he said that all the members of parliament and office holders

of the district were united under the flag of PML-N and leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Ranjha Said that all the mega development projects pertaining to gas,

electrification,construction of carpet roads, provision of transparent drinking water,sewerage and drainage system will be completed by the end of 2017.

He further said that PML-N was preparing for the next general elections

and will clean sweep on performance ground.

The meeting was also attended by MNAs Sardar Shafat Baloch, Ch. Hamid Hameed, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, MPAs Faisal Farooq, Dr. Nadia Aziz, Bahadur Abbas Meken,Manazir Ali Ranjha and district’s office bearers of PML-N.